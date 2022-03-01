MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- Local polling stations are busy right now as cars fill parking lots and lines wrap around buildings for primary election day.

“We can make a decision on whose running things, [but] if we don’t vote, we have no voice,” voter Sheila said.

“We as American Citizens have the freedom to determine how our government is going to proceed. it becomes important for every single person that every vote counts,” voter Christopher DeCluitt said.



Voters today told FOX 44 they have one goal in mind which is making their voices count.



Over 30 Election Day locations opened across McLennan County with voters overflowing from the buildings.



Including the First Assembly of God Church and Hewitt City Hall.



“I’ve got a count of the different polling places and this by far is the most active polling place. People are coming and it’s just a continual flow,” voter Jim Cox said.



Winners in Primary Elections in Texas are determined by majority vote.



In a case that no candidate receives more than 50 percent of votes cast, the top two candidates proceed to a run off election.



“This is an important turning point in our country because of the state of our economy, the state of the nation at this point,” voter Christopher DeCluitt said. “It’s so very important for people to get out and at least have your voice heard amongst everybody else who is out voting and interested in the course of out nation.”



