Election Day turnout in McLennan County

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- Central Texans went to the polls to make their voices heard on Tuesday.

Jared Goldsmith with the McLennnan County Elections Office says there wasn’t a large turn out this year. The ballot consists of many items – including eight Texas constitution amendments and numerous multi-million dollar school bond issues in Waco, Temple, Bartlett, and Connally.

“You know, it seems like a constant, consistent turnout, though I haven’t heard any reports of any lines or anything like that,” says Jared Goldsmith.

Looking back at 2020, Goldsmith says more people participated in the presidential elections compared to this years joint general election.

“Unfortunately, not as much interest in the Texas constitutional amendment elections, so we have seen a little bit of an increase in voter turnout today versus this early voting period,” says Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says it does not matter what kind of election we have, and strongly encourages more people to come out to vote every year.

“So I mean, we always want to see our voters take advantage of having their voice heard and, you know, making sure they’re participating in the democracy that we have here,” says Goldsmith.

Last year, security was a big question for many people. Goldsmith says cyber security is top priority when it comes to elections, especially in McLennan County.

“We’ve taken several steps to make sure that our voting system is secure. None of our machines are connected to any kind of network. Whether that be the internet, or any kind of internal network here at the county,” says Goldsmith.

The McLennan County Elections Office says you can always go online to votetexas.gov to register for next years election, if you missed out on this years.