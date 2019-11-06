Election Items on the Main Stage for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – UPDATE: The Cameron Park Zoo and the Midway ISD bonds have both passed.

Below is the original text from this story:

The main two items on the ballot catching folks’ attention are the bond election concerning the Cameron Park Zoo and the bond election concerning the Midway Independent School District.

The Cameron Park Zoo could be getting $14.5 million to expand and renovate the 26-year-old facility. This bond is tax neutral, meaning it won’t have any effect on property taxes. Of the two bond proposals, this is the smaller amount.

Midway ISD’s bond is $148 million. The bond is made up of 94 percent growth and six percent improvement projects.

The district plans to build a new elementary school, and making significant changes to other campuses.

Midway’s bond election will actually create a one penny tax decrease.