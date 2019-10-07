Electrical malfunction leads to structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1014 S. 47th street on Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and kitchen areas of the structure. Crews entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire. The building sustained heavy damage from both smoke and fire.

The home was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction with the main electrical power system of the home. The total estimated monetary loss is $20,000.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue