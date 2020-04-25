Elementary school students flock to streets for Parkdale Elementary Teacher Parade

WACO, Texas – Teachers at Parkdale Elementary School in Waco went the extra mile Friday afternoon to show students and parents that they are not alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was evident at the Teachers’ Parade that though these teachers are away from the classroom, they are still going above and beyond to keep students engaged and maintain strong relationships.

“I miss my teachers,” one student said.

This was the feeling for dozens of students flocking to the streets as the parade of Parkdale teachers went by waving, honking their horns and sharing well wishes with students and their families.

Parkdale Elementary School partnered with H-E-B, the Waco ISD Police Department and the Waco Fire Department to put together a parade they hope their students never forget.

“We’re just so excited to be able to have an opportunity to do something for our students. We want them to know that we miss them, and H-E-B is one of our adopted school partners. And so, they were excited about being a part of this parade,” said Delicia Leblanc, a Pre-K teacher at the school.

Students knew about the parade beforehand, but they say they were blown away watching it all come together.

“I told them we were going to see their teachers, and they said we’re going to hug them. I said no hugging, just say bye. They really miss school. They really miss it,” says Celia Cortes, a parent of Parkdale Elementary students.

“When I first heard about it, I got excited. But when I saw them, I felt connected back,” one student told FOX44.

Krystin Peaslee, a second grade teacher at PES, says this connection is what she was hoping her students would feel.

“Feel the chills that I’m getting right now. The waves, the love, the hearts that we have for them and know that yes, we aren’t there for them, like I said at home, their parents are, but we are here behind the scenes doing all we can and sure miss and love them,” Peaslee told FOX44.

“I’m trying not to shed a tear because this is the definition of community support, and it takes a village,” said Devon Sharp, a PES Pre-school teacher.

Parents say they have been pretty overwhelmed with their new roles as “at-home educators,” but they say seeing those familiar faces made their loads feel a little bit lighter.

“Just seeing them out here, I really appreciate how much they care for us and the kids,” said Cortes.