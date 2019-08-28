Emergency repairs on Waco I-35 frontage road underway

WACO, Texas – Maintenance crews have started working on emergency repairs of Waco’s southbound frontage road.

The left lane of the southbound frontage road at the intersection of Interstate 35 and New Road will be closed from the south edge of the intersection to a point just past the Harley Davidson property.

Work will continue daily and nightly until the project is complete – which is expected to be this Friday.

The Texas Department of Transportation asks to please watch for work zone signs and obey traffic control equipment.

(Courtesy: TxDOT)

Source: Texas Department of Transportation