Employee pay raises, maintaining bus service with no tax rate increase in Killeen budget

Bringing city employee pay a little closer to the area market level and maintaining bus service at its current level without increasing the tax rate were all part of the new city budget passed by the Killeen City Council Tuesday night.

The budget was balanced at $209 million in planned spending and maintains the current tax rate at 74.98 cents per hundred dollar valuation without any utility rate increases.

Part of the budget addressed employee pay which has been at an average of 25.4 percent below the comparable market.

The budget provides a 2.4 percent cost of living adjustment for all employees.

The council made one significant change to the budget proposed by staff by committing an additional $101,516 to The Hop, the bus service that provides transportation in the city, taking the annual contribution to $22,366 to provide for the continuation of the current level of bus service in Killeen.

Other new programs afforded in the budget include additional funding for supplies and veterinary care at the Animal Shelter and funding to address dangerous building abatement.

Two Water and Sewer programs also made the list to address fire hydrant and valve maintenance and water loss and conservation.

The adopted budget, along with current and previous budgets, is available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget.