Employee speaks after soup throwing incident

TEMPLE, Texas – An angry customer took out more than just some words on an employee at a local restaurant this past weekend.

It all started after she arrived home with her take out food.

“She had called that, and was saying started complaining about how the plastic lifted from the to-go container, had melted into her soup, and kept putting me off and saying, ‘Well, this is something ridiculous,'” says Temple Sol de Jalisco Manager Janelle Browland. “My husband almost ate this. I can’t believe this. I said, ‘Yes, ma’am, I know.’ And she said, ‘Can I, can I talk to a manager? I want to talk to a manager right now.'”

Browland said this is how the soup-throwing ordeal began. After informing the customer she was the manager, she says the woman used many choice words – so Janelle hung up the phone.

A few minutes passed, and the phone rang a second time.

She asked the woman to hold, so she may help those who are at the counter – but when she returned to the phone, the line had been disconnected.

“A few minutes later, that’s when my host came and got me and said, ‘There’s this lady here talking about her to-go order,'” she said. “And I just thought to myself, ‘Okay, here we go.'”

“I took a took a deep breath and, you know, it’s not something I haven’t dealt with before. I deal with customers all the time. Definitely not to this magnitude. But just nothing I knew I couldn’t, you know, I couldn’t handle.”

The customer made her way to the counter to speak with Janelle, and as she tells us, continued with her choice words.

“So I put my phone away and I said, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you,'” Browland said. “Those were my exact words. I said, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you.’ I just ask you, you do not talk to me that way. She literally just grabbed the cup and just threw it right at me in that moment. “

Janelle told FOX 44 that the soup was not as hot as it is when served, but it was still warm – and menudo is typically a spicy soup, so the spices did burn her eyes and gave her two separate nose bleeds.

FOX 44 reached out to Temple Police for more information. As of right now, the complaint form Janelle filled out is being processed – and then the customer will receive a summons to appear in court for charges once the form is processed.