Energy Companies Urging Homeowners to Conserve

WACO, Texas. The high Texas temps are in full swing with high reaching in the triple digits.

For those cooling inside, A/C units are a ” cure all”

However, energy company Oncor sent out a memo urging asking residents to reduce their electric use.

Woodway resident, Rosemary Owles, says she’s doing just that.

“I’ve taken out the regular lightbulbs or the curly flourecent lightbulbs and I’ve replaced everyone one of ’em with the expensive L-E-D lights that don’t burn energy,” says the 76-year-old.

She uses blinds to prevent extra sunlight from entering in.

“I can close those shutters and It’s like night in here, So it definitely makes a difference in the heat,” she adds.

Oncor urges residents to:

Set thermostats 2-3 degrees higher

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.



Experts say conserving energy not only helps prevent a major power outage but could also help you save at LEAST 25% on your next bill.