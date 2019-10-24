Entergy Texas making reliability upgrades across numerous areas

Entergy Texas is completing a series of reliability upgrades to improve service to customers across the Hearne, Franklin, Calvert, Bremond, and Kosse areas over the next three weeks.

Entergy will be deploying up to 150 employees to conduct a major upgrade to the substation serving the area, as well as upgrading 300 distribution transformers.

The first outage is scheduled for October 25 from 11:00 p.m. To 7:00 a.m., and should affect around 3,500 customers in the aforementioned areas.

Crews will make every effort to complete this work as quickly as possible to limit the impact to customers.