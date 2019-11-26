EPA’s Ease of chemical plant regulation draws local concern

WEST, Texas – After the West fertilizer plant explosion in 2013 left 15 dead and hundreds injured, the Obama-era policies were put into place to prevent a deadly tragedy like this from happening again.

However, recent regulation changes in Washington could be jeopardizing this effort.

“Right after the explosion, the Obama Administration worked with EPA to revise some of the regulations regarding chemicals specifically ammonium nitrate, and they worked on that for a number of years,” says Tommy Muska, the mayor of West, Texas.

Last Thursday, the Trump Administration finalized a plan to rid “unnecessary regulatory burdens” on chemical plants that align with the business plans of the chemical industry.

The new regulations will eliminate or ease requirements that plant owners consider safer alternatives to various technologies, get third-party audits for compliance with accident prevention rules, conduct “root cause” analyses after incidents and disclose certain information to the community about operations.

The mayor of West who witnessed the explosion says Washington’s new regulations suggest they have forgotten what the City of West went through.

“They forget in Washington very quickly. They have very short memories because six years later, we’re yesterday’s news – and is still fresh on our minds, not on theirs,” says Muska.

He adds if environmental protection agents had a clearer view of the devastation, the revamped policy would be reconsidered.

“I would like those people at the EPA to go to twelve funerals in eight days like I did. My friends and fellow firefighters. And then ask themselves if they did enough to protect the public from chemicals. I don’t think they did,” he says.

Mayor Muska says the City of West, though the new policies won’t affect them, stands as an example for hundreds of cities who will be affected by them.

“Hundreds of towns all over the country have fertilizer plants in the middle of town and right off in the cities and towns. We unfortunately don’t have it anymore. We dont have fertilizer plants anymore, but they’re all over the country. So yes, it still poses a threat. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical that has proved in West blew up,” says Muska.

He says he’s not a fan of regulation, but some regulation is vital to ensure safety.

“There’s a fine line between regulating hazardous chemicals and keeping the farmers and producers and fertilizer plants in business. There’s a middle ground that I don’t think they worked hard enough to find,” says Muska.