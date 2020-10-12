ESC Region 12 to host three-part cyber safety webinar

Parents, are you wondering how you can keep your child safe online as they navigate the internet more during the pandemic?

The Education Service Center is hosting a three-part webinar on cyber safety and keeping kids safe online starting Tuesday.

Attendees are encouraged to watch the 90-minute YouTube documentary Childhood 2.0 before attending.

The webinar will take place from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m. on October 13, 20 and 27 through Zoom. It will provide resources to combat cyber dangers, best practices for using technology responsibly, details on how technology impacts children’s mental health and behavior, and discussion tools for approaching conversations about cyber safety.

1️⃣ Discussion 1: Tuesday, October 13 • 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom ID: 977 0973 3156

Passcode: 115131

Link: https://esc12.zoom.us/j/97709733156…

2️⃣ Discussion 2: Tuesday, October 20 • 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom ID: 998 1588 5570

Passcode: 317699

Link: https://esc12.zoom.us/j/99815885570…

3️⃣ Discussion 3: Tuesday, October 27 • 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Zoom ID: 942 8872 3745

Passcode: 081122

Link: https://esc12.zoom.us/j/94288723745…