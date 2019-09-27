FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Ex-Killeen PD officer pleads guilty to tampering

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department received numerous inquiries on Friday about a news story stating a former police officer pled guilty to a charge resulting in the death of James Scott Reed during the service of a search warrant.

Former Killeen Police Officer Anthony Custance was indicted by The Bell County Grand Jury on June 5 for Tampering with Evidence. He pleaded guilty to this charge on September 27.

Contrary to media reports, Anthony Custance was not indicted for the death of Mr. Reed.

Source: Killeen Police Department

