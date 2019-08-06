Ex-student gets probation for threatening to reveal pictures

A former Baylor student charged with threatening to reveal intimate pictures of an ex-girlfriend if she refused to have sex with him has been sentenced to three years probation after earlier entering a plea to the charges.

Md Hanif Ibne Ali had originally been arrested on a charge of sexual coercion but was indicted instead for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate sexual material.

He was arrested after Baylor police were contacted in February 2018, after which he posted bail and was released.

Court papers indicated a search warrant was served and turned up a phone with pictures of the victim.

Other evidentiary items were also taken as the search warrant was served.

The two had been in a relationship, but the victim told police she had told Ali not to contact her any more.

The sentencing took place in Judge Ralph Strother’s 19th District Court.