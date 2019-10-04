EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 caller in shooting near Baylor speaks to FOX44

WACO, Texas – A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he says four or five individuals broke into his apartment and shot him at the East Gate Apartment Complex near Baylor’s campus.

Michael Ojeah was writing a check to his apartment complex like he does every month, when he saw a gun shot victim bleeding and running for help just feet away from him.

“He was screaming, ‘Somebody shot me! Somebody shot me!’ So I was like, ‘Hold up, let me call 911.’ And then he ran off. He ran away,” Ojeah says.

The victim says the four or five suspects broke into his apartment and shot him.

Bullet shells were scattered through out the parking lot of the East Gate Apartments. Ojeah says what he saw he will never forget.

“He was bleeding pretty much mostly on his shoulder, arm, all of those places,” Ojeah says.

Acting out of instinct, Ojeah called the police for help fearing that he might have been in the middle of a dangerous scenario.

“I was so scared, because I didn’t know what was happening. Like, was a person chasing him? Trying to shoot him again? Or was it just an isolated incident?,” Ojeah asked.

The suspect fled toward Daughtrey Avenue, which is in the same direction as Baylor, causing the university to go on high alert – sending out multiple tweets to students and staff saying it was a dangerous situation.

A dangerous situation that just has happened at Ojeah’s apartment complex a month ago.

“I was sitting down, watching television, and then I heard about four or five gunshots. So, it’s becoming scary here with all of these stupid things happening,” Ojeah says.

Now he’s considering finding a new place to call home.

“It looks like one will have to rethink, and I just signed a new lease. So we have to start looking at what I need to do now because I can’t deal with stuff like this,” Ojeah says.