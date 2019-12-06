EXCLUSIVE: Girlfriend of suspect in McLennan County officer-involved shooting speaks out

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – FOX44 is learning more information about 28-year-old Douglas Hill, who was shot at least four times by McLennan County Deputies Thursday morning.

Hill had warrants out for his arrest from Louisiana, and now faces additional charges in McLennan County after he evaded arrest and shot at deputies.

Stacy Horn has known Douglas for a couple of months. She says he should have never opened fire at law enforcement, and now he’s going to have to face the consequences.

“A lot of people that say, ‘They are going to have to kill me before I go in.’ They are just talking out of anger. Out of their mind. He was serious. He wanted them to kill him.” – Stacy Horn, Douglas Hill’s girlfriend

Hill is at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after the altercation on Lake Air Drive.

“I don’t like the fact that he did fire at police, because to me that was very cowardly,” says Horn. “They are going to outnumber you. They are going to outgun you. They are going to out-scope you. They are going to outdo you no matter what.”

Before the early morning shooting, he knew police were looking for him.

“And I told him, ‘Well, go turn yourself in.’ Call them, work with them and they’ll work with you. And he said, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m not a snitch. I was like, ‘No one is asking you to snitch. If you call them and tell them where you’re at, and you turn yourself in, it will make it better,” says Horn.

I'm talking to Douglas Hill's girlfriend, the 28 year old that was shot by McLennan County deputies at least four times yesterday morning.

Douglas had warrants out for his arrest from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, including the make and distribution of drugs and two warrants for possessing firearms.

“This guy had three guns on him and has three pistols, and he also had a fairly large quantity of methamphetamine,” says McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, during an interview with FOX44 on Thursday afternoon.

Now he’s facing more charges from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, including Attempted Murder of a Public Servant.

“I don’t this he’s mentally capable to do the time, to be honest with you. I think he’ll attempt suicide before sentencing,” says Horn.

Horn says he is a good person who just got caught up in some bad stuff.

“He went with his negative thinking instead of his positive thinking, and he overreacted,” she adds.

Horn says he is in stable condition. The shots were not life-threatening, but adds she has yet to see or speak with him.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

