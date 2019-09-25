Experience life in a developing world

by: Krista Tolbert

WACO, Texas – The Compassion Experience Tour is in Waco!

Visitors can explore the 2,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, where participants will be able to step inside homes, markets, and schools to experience life in a developing country without getting on a plane.

The tour is now in town, and will be going on until Thursday, September 26. The event is free and family friendly. It is located at the Truett Seminary, off of 3rd Street.

Click here to learn more about the Compassion Experience tour.

