On Christmas day of 2021, NASA launched its latest, most high-tech space telescope ever made into the heavens. The James Webb Space Telescope, referred to as JWST, is named after former NASA Administrator James Webb; the man who led the space agency from its beginnings and the apollo program.

The JWST is a major upgrade from the Hubble Space Telescope, which recently celebrated its 30th birthday. While Hubble is located in a low earth orbit, staying roughly 350 miles above earth, the j-w-s-t will operate much farther away, reaching its final destination on January 24th, in one of what’s known as LaGrange points. Dr. Gerald Cleaver, Professor of Physics and an Astrophysicist / Cosmologist says, “These are five special points where a small mass object can orbit in a constant pattern with too much larger masses. And these specific points are the location where an object is in a fixed position with regard to the earth and sun system.”

What this means is the JWST can maintain its position in space between the sun and earth because the pull of each one’s gravity is essentially balanced, only requiring the j-w-s-t to make minor adjustments with thrusters periodically. “The LaGrange point chosen for the JWST is labeled L2,” Dr. Cleaver says. “It’s over 1-million miles from earth, about four times further away from the earth than our moon. Nevertheless, L2 is one of the two LaGrange points closest to the earth.” This location along with an enormous sunshield allows the telescope to be oriented so it’s lenses and detectors are always facing away from the sun… blocking any interfering light while also keeping the telescope at its best operating temperature… a cool negative 387 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Dr. Cleaver, “It (JWST) will be able to observe objects such as the galaxies in the universe much more distant than ever before, while also able to focus on atmospheres of extrasolar planets. It can also study stellar nurseries shrouded in dust. Observing more distant galaxies than Hubble translates into observing galaxies at much earlier times in the universe than ever before.” The L2 location also allows for continuous and stable communication with earth’s deep space network’s ground stations in California, Spain and Australia.

Webb’s optical telescope element is made up of 18 hexagonal gold-plated, beryllium mirrors, that will reflect even the faintest light into the primary lens. With the combined reflective surface area of 21 feet in diameter, which is twice that of Hubble’s, Webb will collect roughly six-times the amount of light and allowing it to see many more spectrums of light. Dr. Cleaver offers some clarification. “Unlike the Hubble, which was observed also in the near ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared spectra of light. The JWST study will also observe the universe in infrared light and detect the faintest signals from objects much earlier in the universe than ever before.”

This summer, after NASA completes its calibrations of the lenses and on-board operating systems, Webb will begin sending images back to earth that astronomers and cosmologists have only theorized using equations and mathematics. Virtually time-traveling into history by seeing literal images from 13-billion years in the past. Dr. Cleaver says this will enable a broad range of study across the fields of astronomy and cosmology, and translate into a real correlation of time. “This translates into seeing objects that first emitted the light over 13 billion years ago.”

So, what does a telescope, one-million miles from earth, seeing distant objects so far away that it has taken over 13-billion years to reach Webb’s lenses, mean for mankind? Dr. Cleaver says it is important to get answers to questions. “It’s important, I think, in understanding the origin of the universe, which relates to ultimately the development of sentient life as we know it now.”

Like the man it is named after, the James Webb Space Telescope will lead NASA in its future discoveries, by looking into the past and possibly reveal more than we’ve ever imagined. “I think we go through in terms of the stage of knowledge in science,” Dr. Cleaver says, “we’ve gone through a series of paradigm shifts, understanding the origin of the universe and of us.”