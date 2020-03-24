Explosion rocks Copperas Cove neighborhood

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove firefighters and police are investigating an explosion that severely damaged a home in the 600 block of Judy Lane Tuesday Avenue.

Investigators do not know what caused the blast at this time, but they say it is an isolated incident and that it does not involve natural gas.

Witnesses tell FOX44 News saw First Responders pulling one person out of the home’s wreckage. FOX44 News has learned the person is now at a hospital, condition unknown.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom, like what normally comes from Ft. Hood. When they went outside to investigate, the home was practically leveled, with smoke and flames billowing from the remains.

