Extraco Events Center Cuts ribbon on new B.A.S.E. event center

WACO, Texas – There is a new event space in town, and the City Of Waco is celebrating!

The B.A.S.E. – which stands for Business, Arts, Sports, and Entertainment – is a new multi-purpose facility at the Extraco Event Center. The $34.4 million expansion was paid for by a two percent hotel-motel occupancy tax and five percent rental car tax charged to out-of-town visitors to Waco.

The Waco City Council officially cut the ribbon on the new facility Thursday. The Extraco Events Center says they hope the new facility brings in more business and tourism to Waco.