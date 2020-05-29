Extraco Events Center Hosts ‘Drive-In’ Food Fair

WACO, Texas – As Texas reopens, businesses are going the extra mile.

On Thursday, The Extraco Events Center in Waco hosted its first Drive-In Food Fair.

“We wanted to see the lovely faces of our community. So this was just a great way to bring all that together,” said Charva Ingram, the center’s spokesperson.

Organizers say the idea was taken from a Louisiana food fair.

“One of our vendors reached out and said, ‘Why don’t we try this at our venue?’ And we said, ‘That sounds like a great idea,'” Ingram added.

The fair comes in the midst of COVID-19. Organizers have set up hand sanitizer stations, and they have required vendors to wear masks.

“It’s kind of scary, because I haven’t been out during the pandemic. So it’s kind of risky,” said Briana Clayton, a spectator.

The fair runs through Sunday May 31st from 11:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.