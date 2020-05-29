Extraco Events Center Hosts ‘Drive-In’ Food Fair

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – As Texas reopens, businesses are going the extra mile.

On Thursday, The Extraco Events Center in Waco hosted its first Drive-In Food Fair.

“We wanted to see the lovely faces of our community. So this was just a great way to bring all that together,” said Charva Ingram, the center’s spokesperson.

Organizers say the idea was taken from a Louisiana food fair.

“One of our vendors reached out and said, ‘Why don’t we try this at our venue?’ And we said, ‘That sounds like a great idea,'” Ingram added.

The fair comes in the midst of COVID-19. Organizers have set up hand sanitizer stations, and they have required vendors to wear masks.

“It’s kind of scary, because I haven’t been out during the pandemic. So it’s kind of risky,” said Briana Clayton, a spectator.

The fair runs through Sunday May 31st from 11:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44