Extrication fire training to keep up with changes

MCLENNAN CO, Texas — The Elm Mott Fire and Rescue team held an extrication training today to keep up with the newest vehicles and their materials.

This training happens every 6 months for McLennan county and the surrounding counties.

The Elm Mott Fire chief said vehicle extractions are always changing as manufacturers are building new cars and changing the materials used.

“There’s a constant game for us to learn how to adapt to that and ensure that we’re able to perform our job effectively and remove the victim from the entanglement in an efficient manner to get them to definitive care,” he said.

He said it’s important to hold these trainings bi-annually because they need to keep practicing and using updated techniques.

BYOT auto parts plays a big role in making the trainings possible as they donate the land and the cars for free.

Chief Perry said BYOT has always supported the fire department and the training wouldn’t be possible without them.