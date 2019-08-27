Fairfield Elementary evacuated after bomb threat

Local
UPDATE: Fairfield ISD says the threat has been cleared by law enforcement and that all students and staff will return to the elementary campus starting at 1:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Fairfield ISD announced Tuesday afternoon that officials evacuated the elementary school after someone called in a threat.

In a Facebook post, the district said all students are safe and at the intermediate school.

The Freestone Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it is a bomb threat and deputies are investigating.

The school district says parents can pick up their children at the intermediate school. The children will not have their backpacks or lunches with them.

No word yet on who called in the threat or if anything dangerous has been found.

We are following the investigation and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

