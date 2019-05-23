Fake weapon leads to student being detained

A Killeen ISD spokesperson said a weapon seen thrown over the fence at Live Oak Ridge Middle School was an imitation and there was no threat.

The district reported that a student reported the action which was immediately passed on to KISD Police who apprehended the student involved.

A spokesperson said the administration was proud of the student who saw and quickly reported the incident to school officials.

The statement also said, ” We will continue to work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and we will always deal aggressively with any such report. “