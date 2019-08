It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No… it’s a new rocket from SpaceX heading for the stars!

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Tuesday morning.

The first stage has already returned to Earth. It landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The second stage stayed in orbit. It sent out a satellite to aid in providing communication services to Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Source: SpaceX