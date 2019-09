WACO, Texas – A lecture will take place on the man often referred to as the “Founder of Waco.”

David Vann De Cordova will be speaking on his third great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, at the Lee Lockwood Library on Tuesday night.

David Vann will recall Jacob’s legacy and his exploration of Texas.

This free event is a collaboration of the City of Waco and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.