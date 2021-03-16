Falls County making strides in vaccine rollout, nearly 10K injections

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Getting shots into arms isn’t as much of an uphill battle as it was about a month ago, according to healthcare administrators in Falls County.

About a month ago, the Falls County Community Clinic felt left behind as a rural hospital – but since this point, they are finding a rhythm of getting folks vaccinated.

“After this weekend, we’ll have fully vaccinated about 6,000 people. And that’s amazing for a rural health clinic staff of less than 35 people,” said Kim Becker, the Director of Falls County Community Clinic.

The success the clinic is seeing now doesn’t come without serious struggles, according to Becker – who says the biggest hurdle they clear every day is the tedious paperwork they file to remain accountable with state agencies.

The more crucial challenge surrounds who is not showing up for vaccines.

“We are not seeing as many people from our area as we would like. Doing a lot of people from outside of the area all across the state. We’ve had people fly in from other states,” Becker explained.

Becker says she’s happy to vaccinate folks from across the state and country, but she would like to see Falls County residents take advantage of their hub status.

The black community – she finds – has been less likely to schedule vaccine appointments, as well.

“I don’t know if it’s hesitancy, if they want to see what the vaccine is going to do before they decide, so those are my challenges.” she said.

But Becker says this delay could be costly. Although they add about 50 to 75 people to their list each day, with more folks expected to gain eligibility, folks who qualify but wait could find themselves at the back of a long line.

“I think if you’re eligible now, you need to get on the list. You can register on our website, you can call here to the clinic if you’re unable to use the computer or don’t have access,” Becker urged citizens.

Becker has seen a lot change on the fly within the last few weeks when it comes to dose shipment, eligibility requirements, and state assistance. She says their amount of access could change.

“Who knows how long I’m going to be getting vaccines? Right now, I get them at a steady pace. I get deliveries every week. And that could stop next week, and then we won’t have the access here anymore,” said Becker.

Falls Community staff members say average wait times after vaccine registration are between one and two weeks.

To register, you can visit covid.fallshospital.com.