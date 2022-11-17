Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business.

Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008.

The owners of the restaurant took the name, The Brazos Landing, from a restaurant that once stood in the same spot that closed in the 1990s. It was connected at that time with the Brazos Queen, which was anchored on it’s shoreline.

The Brazos Landing expanded its menu and renamed its bar, The Bourbon Street Bar. There is also a new section of the restaurant inspired by The French Quarter of New Orleans.

One thing that isn’t changing is Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack. The outdoor dining experience will remain.