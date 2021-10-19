Family Abuse Center holds Remembrance Ceremony for domestic violence victims

WACO, Texas – October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Waco’s Family Abuse Center invited the community out to honor those who passed away last year due to domestic violence.

“We had a ceremony tonight to honor all the victims that died due to domestic violence in the state of Texas in 2020,” says Executive Director Whitney Thomas.

The state of Texas has seen 228 deaths related to domestic violence. Waco had two deaths last year.

“23 percent increase in the deaths. In just domestic violence. And as far as our services, we have seen an increase in services. Not in particular shelter, but definitely in hotline calls, people reaching out,” says Thomas.

During the Waco City Council meeting, Mayor Dillon Meek signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Executive Director Whitney Thomas shares the importance this day holds with the Family Abuse Center.

“It’s a huge task for us to take on, and we want to continue to take that on. Not just in October for domestic violence awareness, but throughout the year,” says Thomas.

During the ceremony, community members held a Moment of Silence for those who passed away and dropped rose petals into the river to honor those victims.

“The petals symbolize growth. String. And just their lives, and just honoring them,” says Thomas.

The Family Abuse Center is an emergency center, they offer counseling, children’s services, housing programs, and general case management for victims.