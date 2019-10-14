Family Abuse Center hosting Day of Remembrance Ceremony

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas community is remembering those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

Waco’s Family Abuse Center is inviting the community to a Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Suspension Bridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this ceremony is an opportunity for survivors, supporters, and community leaders to unite, honor, and reflect.

At the ceremony, a proclamation from Mayor Kyle Deaver will be read to affirm the City of Waco’s support of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A memorial ceremony will follow to honor the lives lost in Family Abuse Center’s eight-country service region.

Attendees will be invited to scatter flower petals into the Brazos River to symbolize growth, strength, and remembrance.

The Family Abuse Center says on average, three women in America die each day as a result of domestic violence. One in four women and one in 13 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Source: Family Abuse Center