WACO, Texas – The Central Texas community is remembering those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

Waco’s Family Abuse Center held a Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Suspension Bridge on Tuesday night.

With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this ceremony was an opportunity for survivors, supporters, and community leaders to unite, honor, and reflect.

For more information, you can view our video above, and view our previous story here.