Family has big hopes for new business

WACO, Texas – Grand opening day for the second Helados La Azteca #2 is Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

The new location is the first business to open on Colcord Avenue after Mission Waco took over the area. It will feature ice pops in classic Hispanic flavors like tamarind, horchata, and rompope.

The family business is being managed by 23-year-old Eduardo Garcia, who has big hopes for the new location.

“I feel like people, once they realize these new flavors and the culture that we are bringing here, I think they are going to love it, honestly,” Garcia says.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off September 15, and we will feature a special story here on FOX44 – each day celebrating Hispanic heritage.

Tune in to watch how the Garcia family is living out the American dream by making helados.