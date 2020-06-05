Family of Two-Year-Old Frankie Gonzales Speak Out

WACO, Texas – The family of two-year-old Frankie Gonzales walked arm-in-arm on Thursday – two days after Waco Police found the toddler’s body in a dumpster.

“It’s going to be weird not seeing him anymore or seeing him around the house,” said Cousin Jonathan Medina.

On Monday, Gonzales’ Mom, 35-year-old Laura Sanchez, reported him missing at Cameron Park. This prompted an Amber Alert, as well as search-and-rescue teams to find the toddler.

“I asked her [Laura Sanchez] where was Frankie, and she told me she didn’t know. She didn’t want to look me in my eyes,” said Gonzales’ brother, Michael Ocasio.

On Tuesday, Waco Police say Sanchez admitted to killing Gonzales and led them to a dumpster on Alice Avenue, where she hid the body.

“I thought I was getting a dream call. I didn’t picture it. It made no sense to me,” said Castillo.

Since Gonzales’ death, people in the community have created makeshift memorials to honor him. Many have stopped at the site to pray, bring ornaments and take photos.

“Everybody from Waco, they know Frankie now. He’s in their minds, and he’s looking down on all of us right now. Wanting us to push through,” said Medina.

Restaurant Bubba’s 33 says they are willing to pay for Gonzales’ funeral expenses. The family says they are grateful for the community’s help, and is hoping for a statue to honor him.