TEMPLE,TX- Crews are currently on the scene of a structural fire that displaced a family of four and their pets.

Early this morning Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a fire at 1117 S. 11th Street. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed next to the garage of the residence.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, it was noted that fire had traveled through the edge of the roof igniting the adjacent wall and attic.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting structural damage to the home.

There were 4 people displaced by the incident, as well as the family pets.

All residents had evacuated, and pets were safely removed without injury.

Crews are currently still on scene addressing any remaining hot spots.

Temple Fire responded with 7 Units, and 18 personnel.

Temple Police Dept and Temple EMS were on scene to help as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.