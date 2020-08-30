Family of Fernando Martinez hosting balloon release Sunday night to honor his life

BELTON, Texas – The family of Fernando Martinez is inviting the public to honor the 16-year-old with a balloon release Sunday night.

The teen was shot Thursday evening at a basketball court in Belton.

Police arrested a 16-year-old that night and charged him with murder. Belton PD officers say the teenager led them on a chase before the arrest.

Martinez died at the hospital from two gunshot wounds. Police say the shooting happened after a dispute.

The balloon release will start at 7 p.m. at the basketball court on Smith Street.

His family is asking people to wear blue or white, park at the Harris Community Center Parking Lot and wear a face mask.

“We would like to honor him at the location where he enjoyed spending his free time. Our family wants to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts as we go through this painful and unexpected time,” said Sergio Moreno, Martinez’ family member.