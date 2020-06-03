Family of James Scott Reed sues City of Killeen and Officers

KILLEEN, Texas – On the heels of nationwide protests condemning police misconduct, the City of Killeen, along with four Killeen PD officers, have been named in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit outlines what it says are inconsistent claims regarding Killeen PD’s execution of a no-knock warrant leading to the death of James Scott Reed.

It happened last year on Feburary 27th in Killeen. For Reed’s family, it feels like it was just yesterday.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, I feel like my brother is a part of the police brutality because the guys went there to kill him,” said Jumeka Reed, James Scott Reed’s sister.

From then to now, the family and their attorney say enough information has surfaced to not only file a civil lawsuit – but enough to re-open Killeen PD’s criminal investigation into the officers involved.

The Reed family says Anthony Custance, Richard Hartfield, Fred Baskett and Christian Suess are all responsible for the death of James Reed.

The lawsuit claims the Texas Rangers’ investigation proves the officers lied about the shooting in an effort to cover up their failures to act in an objectively reasonable manner.

It also says Officer Custance lied about shooting at the back of the Reed residence, and that there were no fired .380 brass cartridges located at the scene to support the officer’s story that Reed stuck his arm out of the bedroom window and fired shots.

“We feel like we can move forward with what we have in our intentions of trying to get some charges pressed,” said Reed.

Attorney Daryl Washington, who represents the family, says he’s gathered his data from the actual investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.

“In their own investigation, you see all of the inconsistency. You see everything that we listed in that complaint that was taken out of Texas Ranger Russell who led the investigation. That was taking out of his report,” said Washington.

At the heart of this lawsuit, the family wants officers charged for Reed’s death.

“That position is even stronger today. We believe that Chief Kimble needs to reopen the investigation and look at the acts of his officers on the early morning that they conducted the no-knock raid,” Washington said.

They want to see an end to no-knock warrants in Killeen.

“It’s still the family’s belief that no-knock raids should go away. They’ve been problematic in Killeen. They’ve been problematic in Fort Worth, Texas. All throughout the state of Texas,” he added.

Washinton says the fact that Officer Anthony Custance pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence while the Texas Rangers investigated the shooting is enough of a red flag to re-open the case.

“Unfortunately, in this case we don’t have video, but we have the scientific evidence. And I think based on the evidence, Chief Kimble should be able to use his own wisdom and experience as the chief of police to do what is right for the citizens of Killeen,” Washington told FOX44.

“With the full investigation report being released, we can now see the actual statements and see what the evidence lines up with and it doesn’t really line up with,” said Washington.