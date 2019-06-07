Family of shooting victim demands justice

The family of James Reed wants justice after he was killed in an officer-involved shooting in February.

Killeen Police officers served a no-knock warrant at Reed’s home, and shots were fired resulting in his death.

The family called for transparency in a press conference on Friday. They want the names of all the officers involved in serving the no-knock warrant.

It wasn’t until Thursday that FOX44 learned former Killeen Police Department Officer Anthony Constance is accused of falsifying evidence while Texas Rangers investigated the shooting.

The department says in his attempt to interfere with the investigation, he tampered with his rifle and ammunition.

Reports say Constance, who resigned from the department on June 5, fired a shot into the back of Reed’s home. This shot did not kill or injure Reed, but the rounds were not in compliance with the planned operation.

The family feels all the officers should be investigated and held accountable because a witness says Reed was in his home unarmed, posing no threat to police.

The family says no-knock warrants have no place in their community because they too often bring undeserved harm. The family is preparing to take legal action in hopes of seeking justice for Reed.

Killeen Police released a statement on Thursday saying, in part:

“Killeen Police Department has a very clear code of ethics, and this officer’s actions during and after the incident were unacceptable.“

Tonight on FOX44 News at 9, we will hear from the family and their lawyer about their expectations regarding Reed’s death.