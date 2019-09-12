Family of Waco shooting victim calls for justice

WACO, Texas – The family of the 17-year-old shot and killed earlier this week in Waco is speaking out.

Police say a Baylor employee found Aquarius McPhaul’s body Tuesday on 4th Street and Garden Drive, behind the Oakwood Cemetery.

“How can you just do that to an innocent person and leave them there? Because when you do that to somebody, you’re not only taking away somebody’s child, you’re taking away somebody’s friend, somebody’s cousin, etc. Like, it’s just cruel to even think that. Wow. They just left my cousin there in the street to suffer,” says Aryana Mack, Aquarius McPhaul’s cousin.

The death of the McLennan County Challenge Academy student is not only impacting direct family, but those who at one point were close to him.

“He was very bubbly, very friendly, never met a stranger. Was always willing to help. He was just a positive person on our campus,” says Suzanne Hamilton, Executive Director of Student Services at Waco ISD.

Hamilton was his principal when he was in Middle School. She says Aquarius will be missed.

“That’s not something you’re every supposed to go through as a parent. So my heart goes out to them,” Hamilton says.

Now his family is demanding answers and calling for justice.

“I just hope whoever did this, can ya’ll just come out and say something? Ya’ll can’t change the situation, consequences are consequences, you gotta face what you did, and what you did wasn’t right,” Mack says.

On Friday, friends and family are hosting a candlelight vigil on 4th Street and Garden Drive at 6:00 p.m.

They are encouraging everyone to wear the color orange.

