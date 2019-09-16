Family says 10-year-old Valley Mills girl has died from brain-eating amoeba

Family members are saying 10-year-old Lily Mae Avant has died from the brain-eating amoeba she contracted while swimming in the Brazos River.

FOX44 News brought you the story of the Valley Mills 5th grader on Friday.

WFAA first reported that her family announced Monday morning that Lily died overnight. Since then, those family members have posted on Facebook that Lily fought hard. They thank everyone who prayed for her recovery.

On September 8th, Lily began to feel sick, according to relatives. Her family took her to see a doctor the next day, and it was determined she may have had a viral infection. The next morning, Tuesday, she was unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital.

