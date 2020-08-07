Family shares memories of Belton drowning victim: “He was a great man”

For the first time since 21-year-old Theodore Key lost his life at Lake Belton, his family is speaking out, sharing memories of the late father-to-be.

Theodore Key’s parents Ted and Ursla, as well as his two sisters, Courtney and Imani and his fiancee Jordann Quail say they are all heartbroken by Theo’s death, but it has been amazing to see how many people he impacted in his 21 years of life.

Family photo of Theodore Key

“It’s just reassuring just to hear how far his love and his light you know, has gone, you know, and how many people he’s touched,” said Courtney Key, Theo’s sister.

On July 29th, Theodore’s life was cut short at Belton Lake, his family says he died a hero.

“I want to make sure that his son knows the sacrifice that his dad made for him and his mother,” said Ted Key, Theo’s father.

“It is a beautiful blessing to have, no matter whom you are, your ultimate sacrifice be for someone else for their safety and security,” said Ursla Key, Theo’s mother.

His fiancee Jordan Quail is 33 weeks pregnant, she’s planning to name her baby boy Theodore IV.

“I looked into his eyes and I could see it, he was just excited, happy, he loved Jordann and you could tell,” said Theo’s father.

His family describes Theo as an athletic teddy bear who had a contagious smile and a strong determination.

Family photo

“He always showed all of us such immense love and I think I’m going to miss that the most, you know, feeling him physically,” said Theo’s mother.

A GoFundMe page was started to help pay for the families funeral expenses, it surpassed it’s original goal reaching over $37,000 with over 600 people donating.

His family says they are thankful for the outpouring of support and donations.

“You know, our heavenly father has really taken care of us through this time and allowed us to feel support and encouragement from our family, friends and from people that we just have never ever met,” said Ursla.

Family photo

Theodore’s Celebration of Life service will be held in his hometown of Haymarket, VA on Saturday, August 15th.