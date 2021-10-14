Family traditions continues at the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas- When the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo open their gates to the public, for many people it means, grab your cowboy boots, we’re going to the rodeo.

“Yes, we go every year. Their favorite thing to do,” says rodeo fan, Caitlyn Barrow.

For Caitlyn coming to the rodeo is a tradition for her and family.

“Brayden got to do Mutton Bussin on Monday night out on the fair and he did great, it was super fun to see all the kids ride the sheep,” says Barrow.

Caitlyn says, the rodeo is the best way to show off Waco.

“The whole family and then we actually have friends here from California, so we had to bring them to the rodeo because they’ve at least ever been to a Texas rodeo,” says Barrow.

“Yeah, I’m excited that was my first rodeo, so my good friend from band builders brought me out. So, yeah, pretty excited. I can’t wait to see what it’s like,” says Caitlyn’s friends.

Derek Rebber is a rodeo fanatic. He says since the fair opened, he and his family came out every night until they close the gates. He shares his favorite part of the rodeo.

“Just seeing everybody get out and experience life, enjoy the rodeo,” says rodeo fan, Derek Rebber.