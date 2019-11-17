Fans React To Baylor VS. Oklahoma Game

WACO, Texas. Thousands came out to support the Baylor Bears as they took on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Unfortunately, the Bears experienced its first loss of the season.

The Sooners beating them, 34- 31.

Before the game, one Baylor fan said he was surprised by their success.

“We could be in the college playoffs, that’s amazing. Didn’t think it would happen this quick,” says Alum, Andy Aloisio.

Another alum said their leadership has been a benefit for the team.

“I really like what the coach has done with the program, not only on the local footprint but the national footprint,”

says Eddie Sherman.

“The offense has always been dynamic but the defense is what’s getting it done in my opinion,” he adds.

The Baylor Bears will play the Texas Longhorns on November 23rd followed by Kansas Jayhawks on November 30th.