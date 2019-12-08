Fans React To Bears Big 12 Loss

WACO, Texas. On Sunday, fans were glued to the TV as the Baylor Bears played against the Oklahoma Sooners.

As the 4th quarter ended, the game headed into overtime.

Unfortunately, in the end, Sooners beat the bears 30-23, winning the Big 12 Championship.



“I really think they had a chance, at least they played the whole game. Last game against Oklahoma it was the first half and they didn’t show up for the rest, says Baylor Fan, Holly Collins.



“Its disappointing, any loss is. But they really played well. Baylor plays every game to the 4th quarter it seems like this year,” adds Fan, Jon Schroeder.

On Twitter, Bears Coach Matt Rhule thanked fans and congratulated the Sooners on their win.

It’s now a waiting game as the Bears wait to see which bowl game they will play in.