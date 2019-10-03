Fatal crash kills 2 near Whitney

WHITNEY, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety is warning drivers not to drive beyond their limits after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on FM 933 near Big Jim’s Road, Southeast of Whitney.

The driver, 56-year-old Terry Kolb, was unable to curve properly causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. The Toyota pickup truck crashed into a fence and overturned. Kolb was transported to Hill Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

The passenger, 53-year-old Jeffery Kolb, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco and pronounced dead.

TDPS reminds you that slowing down gives you more time to react, and also allows you more time to see whats ahead.