Fatal truck tractor crash blocks I-35

An 18 wheeler crash on I-35 near Sun Valley Road left southbound I-35 blocked Tuesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. and involved an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the rig was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was southbound and left the improved roadway, running off-road.

The driver lost control of the truck and it overturned, bursting into flames.

There was no hazardous material involved.

Lengthy backups were reported.

The name of the victim was not released early Tuesday pending notification of next of kin