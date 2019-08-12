FBI agents serve warrant in Marlin

The FBI tells FOX44 News that agents served a federal warrant Monday at a house on Chambers Street.

Members of the Marin Police Department and Falls County Sheriff’s Office took part in the operation as well.

FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee would not discuss the nature of the warrant or give the name of the person or persons involved. She did say that there is no threat to the public.

FOX44 did learn that Marlin Police did arrest one person on a state warrant, but no one would say how or if that person is connected to the federal investigation.

We will bring you more information as soon as it is available.