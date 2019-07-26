FBI: Suspect killed in early morning operation in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas – The FBI confirmed Friday morning that a special agent shot and killed a Robinson man during an early morning operation Thursday.

FOX44 News was on the scene as the investigation started. Here is a link to the report Anna Thrash filed yesterday.

Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs could not give many details about the operation or the identity of the man killed. He did tell FOX44 News that it is a sizeable investigation and agents may be on the scene through Saturday.

While the agents are on the scene, Combs said access to parts of Stegall Drive will be limited to people who live there.

When asked about what the FBI and McLennan County Bomb Squads found at the home in the 700 block of Stegall Drive, Combs said neither team found any explosive devices. He said some neighbors were asked to leave the area for safety reasons, but it was not a mandatory evacuation.

Combs says there will be a separate investigation into the shooting of the suspect.