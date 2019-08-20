FDA Approves Open-Heart Surgery Alternative

TEMPLE, Texas – The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of minimally invasive open-heart surgery alternative for low-risk patients.

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) surgery was previously only given to patients who were at high and medium risks for death or had major complications with open heart surgery.

The hour-long surgery is less invasive and involves a small incision. The recovery time is about two days, compared to four weeks with traditional heart surgery.

An estimated 1.5 million people in the U.S. have aortic stenosis, which is the narrowing of the main heart valve which impedes blood flow from the heart.

70-year-old Dennis Herbert received the surgery last Tuesday, and says he notices an improvement in his health.

Dennis Herbert

“Prior to the procedure, I could walk across this parking lot. And about the time I got inside, I was huffin’ and puffin’ and weak. I had to sit down. And this morning when I came in here, I didn’t do that. So it obviously helped,” Herbert says.

Doctors at Baylor Scott and White have been testing the procedure for the past three years and have performed more than 3,600 surgeries.

Doctors say the procedure will now be available to at least 90 percent of patients.