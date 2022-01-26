WACO, Texas – The Food and Drug Administration has revised authorization for the use of some monoclonal antibody infusions.

The FDA says these particular infusions don’t work against omicron. But, there are other options.

According to the CDC- omicron makes up over 99% of cases in the United States right now.

In Region 7 – which stretches from Hill county to Hays county – 100% of the cases that have been sent in to be subtyped are Omicron.

“You go get a Covid test, and it’s sent to a lab,” Asst. Director for the Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District Stephanie Alvey said. “At the lab, they take a certain number of those samples and send them because it’s not a standard testing procedure. They have to take that and do a little bit further analysis on the sample.”

The FDA says revising the authorization avoids exposing patients to potential side effects such as allergic reactions.

The local infusion center opened in late September last year at the Texas State Technical College. It closed around Thanksgiving time because of the low volume.

“It was costing a certain amount of money to operate, whether it was being utilized or not,” Alvey said. “And so with the low case counts the state determined that they needed to close it.”

Alvey said it is possible for an infusion center to open up if the need is there. Sotrovimab is an infusion that is still authorized.

“And we all know everything is situational dependent really on these kinds of responses,” Alvey said. “So if the demand is high enough and the resources were available, we could make that request and it’s possible they would allow us to start up another site like that.”

Alvey says going back to the basics can prevent the risk for hospitalization in the first place – masks and vaccines.

“Definitely, vaccines are our number one tool,” Alvey said. “We do continue to see that they are effective against the disease, so while we might still get Covid, you’re not in the hospital.”