FDA panel gives new COVID-19 vaccine the go-ahead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A U.s. expert panel is backing a second COVID-19 vaccine. This paves the way for a final FDA decision on emergency use.

The FDA reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 19.

The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse an emergency use authorization or EUA for the Moderna shot.

The FDA normally follows the advice of the panel, but that is not required.

Moderna’s vaccine is not the first the FDA has considered. Pfizer received approval the week before. Germany’s BioNTech was authorized around the same time.

An additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, according to Health and Human Services Secretary of State Alex Azar said on a conference call on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected