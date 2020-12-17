FDA panel gives new COVID-19 vaccine the go-ahead

A U.s. expert panel is backing a second COVID-19 vaccine. This paves the way for a final FDA decision on emergency use.

The FDA reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 19.

The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse an emergency use authorization or EUA for the Moderna shot.

The FDA normally follows the advice of the panel, but that is not required.

Moderna’s vaccine is not the first the FDA has considered. Pfizer received approval the week before. Germany’s BioNTech was authorized around the same time.

An additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, according to Health and Human Services Secretary of State Alex Azar said on a conference call on Wednesday.